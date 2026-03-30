PAGCOR voids P310M in winnings from gov’t employees

“But our usual response is, first of all, you should not have been able to gamble. The law is clear: government employees are prohibited from gambling,” he added.

Under Presidential Decree 1869, or the PAGCOR Charter, and Memorandum Circular 6, series of 2016, government officials are barred from participating in casino gaming.

PAGCOR also notifies the employees’ respective agencies when violations occur.

“We inform them that the winnings were confiscated because the said employee should not have been allowed entry,” Tengco added.

Tengco noted the measure is part of broader efforts to curb the alleged use of casinos for laundering bribes or kickbacks linked to government projects.

He likewise stressed that two agency secretaries have already reached out to PAGCOR to discuss ways they could assist by providing information about government personnel.