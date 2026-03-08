DOJ pushes stricter audits, lifestyle checks to fight corruption

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is stepping up internal reforms to combat corruption, focusing on stricter audits, lifestyle checks, and stronger disciplinary measures.

Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida said these measures are part of a comprehensive strategy to reinforce integrity within the department.

“We are enhancing audit systems, strengthening lifestyle checks, and improving disciplinary procedures to ensure that ethical conduct begins within our own ranks,” Vida stressed at the recent DOJ Anti-Corruption Workshop and Summit.

The secretary added that the DOJ is also intensifying prosecutions of corruption-related cases in coordination with the Office of the Ombudsman and the National Bureau of Investigation, aiming to fast-track high-impact cases.

Other initiatives include digital modernization, such as updated case management systems and digitized records, designed to reduce delays and minimize opportunities for manipulation.

“Corruption erodes institutions, diverts resources from essential services, discourages investment, and weakens public confidence in government,” Vida noted.

“When corruption persists, it is the everyday Filipino, workers, entrepreneurs, students, and farmers, who bears the greatest burden,” he added.