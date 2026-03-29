5 cops dead, 3 wounded after ambush

The five slain patrolmen were identified as Kenneth Perocho, Al-Fatah Marohom, Amil Bangsa, Arsenal Sivih and Sayed Ridwan. Injured were P/Lt. Alfred Gregory, P/SSg Adam Kansi and Pat. Abubakar Lauban

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. on Sunday ordered a thorough investigation and vowed to run after those involved.

“We will not waver. This attack will not go unanswered. Justice will be swift, certain, and uncompromising,” Nartatez said.

Joint police and military forces were deployed to secure the area. The attackers fled and are now the subject of ongoing manhunt operations.