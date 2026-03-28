Five policemen killed in Shariff Aguak ambush

While no other details were revealed in the statement, the chief minister also assured that they are in close coordination with law enforcement agencies for the investigations.

“We have directed the concerned ministries to immediately undertake a thorough investigation, in close coordination with law enforcement agencies, to ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous act are swiftly identified and held accountable to the full extent of the law,” he said.

Macacua also extended his sympathies to the victims’ families and reminded Bangsamoro people to stay calm but remain vigilant during this time.