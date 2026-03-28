Unregistered goods seized, Chinese, Pinoy collared

The operation was carried out the other day following a tip from an informant that the suspects, identified as Li, a Chinese national, and Bran, a Filipino, were engaged in a business selling products without the required licenses and not registered with the DTI.

The suspects are now under the custody of the CIDG Cavite Field Unit and are facing charges for violation of Republic Act 7394, or the Consumer Act of the Philippines, along with other possible offenses.

Morico commended his personnel for the successful operation, saying it prevented the spread of unregistered and substandard products and protected the public from the possible harm these may cause.