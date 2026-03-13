11 Chinese arrested, P19.5M hazardous materials seized in Pampanga

Some 11 Chinese nationals were arrested with P19.5-million worth of hazardous materials were seized during a police operation at Global Aseana Business Park 1, Brgy Dela Paz, San Simon, Pampanga on 11 March 2026.

The CIDG Regional Field Unit 3 together with territorial police units implemented a Search Warrant for violation of Section 13 (a) of Republic Act No. 6969 (Toxic Substance and Hazardous and Nuclear Waste Control Act of 1990) at the aforementioned area.‎

The CIDG stated that the arrested Chinese nationals were caught while operating the facility that recycled old and used automotive batteries to extract lead which poses potential risks to the environment and public health.

Confiscated during the operation were two units of battery crusher machines, five Heli forklifts, a furnace (pugon), junked car batteries, e-bike batteries, coal, metal molds, and 8,950 kilograms of finished lead products, with an estimated total value of P19,514,100.00.

CIDG Director Police Major General Robert AA Morico II emphasized that it is the policy of the State to regulate, restrict or prohibit the importation, manufacture, processing, sale, distribution, use and disposal of chemical substances and mixtures that present unreasonable risk and/or injury to health or the environment; and to prohibit the entry, even in transit, of hazardous and nuclear wastes and their disposal within Philippine Philippine territorial limits.

The CIDG’s intensified operation is in compliance with the focused program thrust of the Chief of the Philippine National Police, Police General Jose Melencio C Nartatez Jr.

The CIDG leadership lauds PCOL Grant A Gollod, Chief of the Regional Field Unit 3, and CIDG Pampanga Provincial Field Unit led by its Provincial Chief, PLTCOL Marlon M Cudal for the arrest of eleven Chinese nationals, and the confiscation of the hazardous materials.

This underscores the commitment of the Group in curbing all illegal activities and operations.

The CIDG assures the public that it is steadfast in enforcing all the laws to protect all consumers and dauntless against all violators and criminals- local or foreign nationals.

The CIDG urges the public to report illegal activities involving the improper handling, recycling, or disposal of hazardous substances and toxic wastes in their communities and other related violations- and the CIDG will do the rest.