Pangilinan seeks names of traders exploiting farmers

Pangilinan said municipal agriculture officers are believed to know those behind the abuses and urged them to come forward.

“Ang panawagan din natin, kung may impormasyon sila tungkol nga dito sa pang-aabuso at pagsasamantala, ibigay sa atin… Ibigay sa atin ang pangalan; ipapatawag natin para magpaliwanag,” he said.

The senator assured farmers that, as committee chair, he can directly investigate and hold accountable those responsible.

He also vowed to continue probing the sharp drop in onion prices, stressing the need for swift government action.

“Ang maliwanag dito, hindi natin pababayaan itong isyu na ito. Babantayin natin ang industriya ng sibuyas para matiyak na mabilis ang aksyon at hindi natutulog ang gobyerno sa usapin natin,” he said.

Pangilinan is also looking into reports that some farmers are being denied access to cold storage facilities, allegedly due to collusion between operators and traders.

“Kaya ko nga kinuha at hiningi yung mga pangalan nung mga cold storage operators… pagpapaliwanagin natin sila doon sa mga paratang na may mga kasabwat,” he added.

He warned that such practices force farmers to sell produce at lower prices, further cutting their income.

The senator emphasized the need for comprehensive data on onion production and supply to determine whether continued importation is justified.

Pangilinan has been leading inquiries into agricultural smuggling and excessive importation, warning that these undermine local producers and pose risks to national food security.