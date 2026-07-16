"Senator Marcoleta is in the infirmary cellblock. One-week observation period according to the BJMP doctor," Bustinera told DAILY TRIBUNE.

He explained that the infirmary cellblock houses inmates with tuberculosis and other symptomatic respiratory illnesses, although they are assigned to separate cells.

"Kasama niya within the cell blocks ang mga may tuberculosis at ibang may symptomatic respiratory illnesses. Separated naman per cell ang mga may sakit," Bustinera said.

After the observation period, Marcoleta is expected to join the general prison population, similar to other PDLs.

"Detainees in one cellblock cannot mingle with those in other cellblocks. Their movement is restricted and scheduled," Bustinera said.

The BJMP official also clarified that Marcoleta will not be assigned to the same cell as former congressman Mike Defensor, who is detained in connection with a separate plunder case.

"Doon siya sa cellblock o wing ng flood control cases ni former DPWH," Bustinera said, referring to Defensor's detention area.

Like former senators Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr. and Jinggoy Estrada during their detention, Marcoleta will share his assigned cellblock with other PDLs.

"Same with Sen. Jinggoy, pero ibang cellblock rin," Bustinera said.