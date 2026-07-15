"Go ahead and investigate, but we have to make sure that the integrity of the court is intact," Cayetano said on 15 July.

"I hope this issue of the integrity of the court becomes an issue to all of us," he added.

Cayetano said he had no objection to an investigation into the 2019 SEA Games, noting that the event had already undergone several inquiries, including before the Office of the Ombudsman, where he personally appeared to answer questions.

However, he described the NBI's latest announcement as a "misfire," saying it incorrectly associated him with infrastructure projects that were beyond his responsibilities as chairman of the Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC).

According to Cayetano, the infrastructure projects cited by the NBI were implemented by the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), not by PHISGOC.

He also argued that the absence of public bidding does not automatically indicate wrongdoing, saying the Government Procurement Reform Act allows alternative modes of procurement under certain circumstances.

Cayetano likewise defended the country's hosting of the 2019 SEA Games, saying the event brought pride to the Philippines and became a milestone for many Filipino athletes.

"Paninindigan ko po na napakaganda nung nangyari roon. At kung may anomalya, ako ang unang magagalit," he said.

Cayetano maintained that his earlier remarks about Matibag were not personal but were prompted by the director's request to reschedule his appearance before the impeachment court despite the significance of the proceedings.

He also questioned the timing of the NBI's public announcement regarding the SEA Games investigation ahead of Matibag's scheduled appearance before the Senate.

"But isn't it unfair to me and unfair to the court that kung kailan siya patatawag sa Monday, i-intimidate mo ako? [Para ba] hindi kita tatanungin sa Monday dahil mag-a-announce ka na iimbestigahan mo [ang SEA Games]?," he said.

Cayetano said he would continue performing his constitutional duty as a senator-judge regardless of who was facing impeachment and reiterated that while the NBI is free to conduct investigations, it should avoid actions that could undermine the credibility of the impeachment court.

"Ilalaban ko ito, gagawin ko ang dapat kong gawin, bumaliktad man y'ung sitwasyon," he said.

"I'll repeat what I said when I was Senate President. Director [Matibag,] hindi mo kami natibag so 'wag mo i-try tibagin 'tong representation na 'to o itong impeachment court, because what you're doing is not helping," he added.