The inspection covered the intake area, detention cells, infirmary and other medical facilities, skills development and education areas, the sunning area, classrooms, and the e-Dalaw facility.

"The BJMP welcomes such oversight activities by competent authorities as part of its commitment to transparency, accountability, and openness to the public and its stakeholders," Bustinera said.

"The Bureau remains committed to maintaining safe, secure, and humane detention facilities in accordance with the law and established standards," he added.

Marcoleta was transferred to the Quezon City Jail-Male Dormitory earlier in the day after the Sandiganbayan Third Division issued a commitment order following medical clearance from the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital.