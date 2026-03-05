Ambush of ex-Pikit police chief probed

COTABATO PROVINCE — Governor Emmylou Lala Taliño-Mendoza has ordered a full-scale investigation and manhunt following the fatal shooting of former Pikit police chief Elias N. Dandan and his companion Raymund Bioy along a national highway on Tuesday.

Authorities said the victims were ambushed while traveling through Datu Montawal by unidentified gunmen on a motorcycle. Both sustained fatal gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are exploring personal, professional and other possible motives.

“This act of violence is unacceptable and a clear threat to peace and order in our community. It has no place in our society,” Governor Mendoza said.

“I am directing the PNP, AFP and all relevant government agencies to conduct a thorough investigation, ensure swift resolution, and hold anyone responsible accountable under the law.”

Local authorities have tightened security, reinforced checkpoints along major thoroughfares, and launched hot pursuit operations. The killing has heightened concerns over regional security, prompting calls for stronger intelligence coordination and community vigilance.

Officials assured the public that all resources are being mobilized to bring the perpetrators to justice and prevent similar attacks.