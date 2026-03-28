3 narc suspects fall

Authorities said the suspects had been under surveillance due to their alleged involvement in drug operations.

Recovered from the suspects were about 500 grams of illegal drugs valued at P3.4 million, along with marked buy-bust money.

The suspects are facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

In a separate operation in Makati City, police arrested a suspect identified as alias “Felix,” 46, a resident of F. Nazario Street, Barangay Singkamas.

Authorities seized more than P160,000 worth of suspected illegal drugs during a search warrant operation.

Police served a search warrant issued by the Makati City Regional Trial Court Branch 64 before raiding the suspect’s residence.

Recovered from the house were a sling bag containing 19 plastic sachets of suspected illegal drugs weighing about 24 grams, a digital weighing scale, and drug paraphernalia.

The suspect will also face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165.