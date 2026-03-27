Cop tagged fugitive protector being probed

Authorities said the suspect is linked to multimillion-peso telecom fraud abroad and was tracked down through intelligence information.

Reports indicate that the fugitive may have been provided armed protection by individuals, including an active police officer and a reservist.

“This is very concerning that an active police officer is allegedly involved in protecting a fugitive. This is a clear betrayal of public trust if proven,” PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez said.

“We will not tolerate any police officer involved in criminal activities,” he added.

Nartatez said the PNP is coordinating with the Bureau of Immigration to determine the extent of the officer’s involvement.

The investigation follows directives from President Marcos and Interior Secretary Remulla to ensure accountability within law enforcement ranks.

Nartatez warned that police personnel involved in illegal activities will face administrative and criminal charges.

“Let this be a warning — the Philippine National Police has no room for those engaged in illegal activities. Serve with integrity or face the consequences,” he said.