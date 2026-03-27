PNP probes cop tagged as 'protector' of Chinese fugitive

The Philippine National Police has launched an investigation into an alleged “moonlighting” officer accused of protecting a Chinese fugitive arrested in Makati City for telecom fraud, officials said.
The 29-year-old foreign national was arrested along Mercedes Street in Barangay Bel-Air by operatives of the Bureau of Immigration, in coordination with the PNP and Armed Forces of the Philippines, following an intelligence tip. Authorities said the suspect is linked to multi-million-peso telecom scams abroad. Reports also indicated that armed individuals, including an active police officer and a reservist, may have provided him protection while evading arrest.
“This is very concerning that an active police officer is allegedly involved in protecting a fugitive. This is a clear betrayal of public trust if proven. Hindi natin kukunsintihin ang kahit sinong pulis na sangkot sa kriminal na aktibidad,” PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said. He added that the probe, being conducted with the Bureau of Immigration, aims to determine the extent of any links between the officer and the fraud syndicate, warning that personnel involved in illegal activities will face administrative and criminal charges.