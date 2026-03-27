PNP probes cop tagged as 'protector' of Chinese fugitive

“This is very concerning that an active police officer is allegedly involved in protecting a fugitive. This is a clear betrayal of public trust if proven. Hindi natin kukunsintihin ang kahit sinong pulis na sangkot sa kriminal na aktibidad,” PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said. He added that the probe, being conducted with the Bureau of Immigration, aims to determine the extent of any links between the officer and the fraud syndicate, warning that personnel involved in illegal activities will face administrative and criminal charges.