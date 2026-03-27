AmCham backs energy emergency, urges reforms

“We underscore the importance of implementing these measures in a transparent, predictable, and well-coordinated manner to minimize disruption while strengthening long-term energy security,” AmCham said.

Beyond immediate interventions, the chamber pointed to the declaration as an opening to advance broader policy changes. These include revisiting the Electric Power Industry Reform Act, strengthening regulatory oversight, expanding renewable energy capacity, upgrading grid infrastructure, and increasing private sector participation.

AmCham said pushing these reforms forward in a coordinated manner would help build investor confidence and signal a stronger commitment to a more resilient and future-ready energy sector.

The chamber reiterated its willingness to work with government and industry stakeholders in developing practical solutions that will support economic expansion while ensuring long-term energy stability.