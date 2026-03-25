‘No Woman Left Behind’ generates huge sales

According to the local government unit’s report, the program had already generated P100,000 for the individuals and their families as of February of this year.

The project was said to be conducted through the cooperation of the dormitory, QC Small Business and Cooperatives Development and Promotions Office and the Quezon City University as a way to advertise the products of the PDLs in a high-end commercial area.

“This is what second chances look like. By bringing their craftsmanship to a wider audience, we are helping women rebuild their confidence, support their families, and prepare for life beyond detention,” said Belmonte.

The local government further asserted that the undertaking of the initiative was a testament to its commitment to uplift the vulnerable sectors within its vicinity.