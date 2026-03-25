QC showcases bags made by female detainees

The Quezon City government showcased handcrafted bags made by female detainees from the Quezon City Jail Female Dormitory at Solaire Resort North.
Mayor Joy Belmonte said the initiative is part of the city’s “No Woman Left Behind” program, which aims to rehabilitate and empower women classified as persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).
The local government said the program has generated P100,000 in earnings for the detainees and their families as of February this year.
The project was implemented in partnership with the dormitory, the Quezon City Small Business and Cooperatives Development and Promotions Office, and Quezon City University to promote the products in a high-end commercial venue.
“This is what second chances look like. By bringing their craftsmanship to a wider audience, we are helping women rebuild their confidence, support their families, and prepare for life beyond detention,” Belmonte said.
The city government said the initiative reflects its commitment to uplifting vulnerable sectors in the community.