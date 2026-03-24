Missing 15-year-old girl found dead inside Pasig factory

A nylon cord was found near the body, though investigators have not disclosed a possible cause of death pending autopsy “Her remains were discovered by operatives… and the family positively identified her body," Pasig police chief Col. Hendrix B. Mangaldan told DZRH. He added that initial interviews showed no reported conflicts within the family prior to her disappearance. Authorities are now examining how the teenager ended up at the factory and whether foul play was involved. Police have yet to release additional details while they await the results of the post-mortem examination.