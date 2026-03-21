Search on for missing 15-year-old girl from Pasig

Authorities and family members are seeking public assistance in locating 15-year-old Isabelle Sophia Tablate, a resident of Barangay Santolan, Pasig City, who has been missing for three days.
According to her father, JR Tablate, Isabelle was last in contact with him via a messaging app on Wednesday afternoon, 18 March, while on her way home from school in Quezon City.
A friend who was with Isabelle before she disappeared told her father that they parted ways at the LRT Santolan Station at around 5 p.m. that same day.
Isabelle reportedly proceeded to a mall in Marikina, where she was last seen.
She was wearing a gray spaghetti-strap top, dark jeans, and white shoes at the time of her disappearance.
Police continue to conduct backtracking operations and follow-up investigations into her whereabouts.
Authorities urge anyone with information to immediately contact local police or the Tablate family.