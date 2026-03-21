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Search on for missing 15-year-old girl from Pasig

Search on for missing 15-year-old girl from Pasig
COURTESY: Project 4 Police Station 8, QCPD/Facebook
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Authorities and family members are seeking public assistance in locating 15-year-old Isabelle Sophia Tablate, a resident of Barangay Santolan, Pasig City, who has been missing for three days.

According to her father, JR Tablate, Isabelle was last in contact with him via a messaging app on Wednesday afternoon, 18 March, while on her way home from school in Quezon City.

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A friend who was with Isabelle before she disappeared told her father that they parted ways at the LRT Santolan Station at around 5 p.m. that same day.

Isabelle reportedly proceeded to a mall in Marikina, where she was last seen.

She was wearing a gray spaghetti-strap top, dark jeans, and white shoes at the time of her disappearance.

Police continue to conduct backtracking operations and follow-up investigations into her whereabouts.

Authorities urge anyone with information to immediately contact local police or the Tablate family.

Quezon City
Pasig
missing person case

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