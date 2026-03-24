CAAP lowers aeronautical fees amid oil price hike

Meanwhile, the passenger service charge for international travel at international airports will be reduced from P900 to P700. For domestic travel at international airports, passenger service charge will be lowered from P350 to a range of P150 to P200.

For principal class 1 airports, fees will be reduced from P300 to P150–P200, while principal class 2 airports will see a decrease from P200 to P100. Community airport charges will likewise be lowered from P100 to P50.

Passenger service charges are paid by travelers, while aeronautical fees are shouldered by airlines.

“We recognize the challenges brought by the ongoing regional tension and its impact on passengers and the aviation industry," said CAAP Director General Retired Lt Gen Raul del Rosario.

"CAAP is implementing reductions in passenger service charges and aeronautical fees to provide immediate relief and support, ensuring that air travel remains accessible during these difficult times," Del Rosario added.