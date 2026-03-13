Gov’t: Slash airport fees

“The DoTr, CAAP and CAB continue to take action to ease the burden on airline passengers following the increase in jet fuel prices worldwide due to the war in the Middle East,” the DoTr said.

The agency said its latest monitoring showed jet fuel prices nearly doubled, rising from $90.87 per barrel on 19 February to $188.2 per barrel on 9 March.

Lower operation costs

“Because of this, the Transportation Secretary has instructed the CAAP to reduce the PSC and airport navigation charges at all CAAP-operated airports as part of measures to help lower the operating costs of airlines,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the CAB has shortened the evaluation and implementation period for fare adjustments to allow any drop in jet fuel prices to be reflected in airline ticket prices more quickly.

“The CAB has also shortened the evaluation and implementation period from one month to just 15 days so that any decrease in jet fuel prices can be reflected in fares more quickly,” the agency said.