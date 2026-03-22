VP Sara Duterte lauds Army’s role in security, disaster response

The Vice President also expressed gratitude to the Philippine Army for its service and sacrifices in defending the country.

“Your unyielding courage is the reason our Republic remains sovereign, and our people remain free,” she said.

Duterte noted that, beyond the battlefield, the Philippine Army also plays a key role in disaster response.

“They are the first to arrive in times of disaster—serving as a beacon of hope and a lifeline to our people during their darkest hours,” she said.

She also urged soldiers to remain steadfast in their duties.

“As you move forward, remain immovable in your integrity. I count on you to stay steadfast as our pillar of hope, ensuring that no Filipino has to live in fear,” Duterte said.

“Continue to be the shield that protects our democracy and the strength that guards our future,” she added.