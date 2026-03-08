Sara Duterte joins Filipinos in honoring National Women's Month

Vice President Sara Duterte on Sunday, 8 March, expressed solidarity with Filipino women as the country marks National Women’s Month.
In a statement, Duterte said that over the past years, Filipino women once again proved the depth of their strength.
"Women do not just survive crises — we rebuild lives and communities," she said.
"But it is time to move beyond just praising our resilience," the Vice President added.
Duterte also said that "it is time for us to establish systems that truly support our strength."
"We need real protection for the informal sector, climate-resilient support for our farmers, and genuine access to financing for women entrepreneurs."
Duterte also said that supporting women is not merely an act of goodwill, but a strategy for inclusive growth.
"Let us unite in building a future where every Filipina has the dignity to lead, and our daughters inherit opportunities, not just duties," she added.
"By empowering every Filipina, we are directly investing in the future of our nation."