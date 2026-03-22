Pampanga emerges as digital hub

At the center of the launch is the Converge Angeles Data Center — an AI-ready, scalable facility designed to support the country’s increasing demand for cloud computing, digital services and high-volume data processing. The project is positioned not only as a technological upgrade, but as a foundational piece in strengthening the Philippines’ place in the global digital ecosystem.

Beyond improving internet and data services, the facility is expected to enable faster processing speeds, enhanced data security, and expanded capacity for businesses and institutions relying on digital platforms. As AI adoption and cloud-based operations continue to grow across industries, the data center is seen as a critical enabler of future-ready services.

Clark Freeport Zone, where the facility is located, is also gaining recognition as a strategic location for digital infrastructure expansion. Clark Development Corporation president and CEO Atty. Agnes VST Devanadera expressed support for the launch, noting that the development aligns with ongoing efforts to accelerate digital transformation through investments in data centers, fiber backbones and subsea cable connectivity.