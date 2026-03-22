DILG probes Angono village chief for alleged payroll padding

The video, which has been widely shared on YouTube, purportedly captures Intalan giving directions on how to conceal “payroll padding” from Commission on Audit (CoA) examiners.

Payroll padding — the practice of adding fictitious names to a manifest or inflating salary amounts — is a criminal offense under the Revised Penal Code. If proven, the charge of moral turpitude carries penalties of imprisonment and fines.

Government officials found guilty also face dismissal from service and perpetual disqualification from holding public office.

Residents of Barangay Kalayaan attended the DILG proceedings to observe the inquiry into the alleged misuse of public funds.

As of Sunday, Intalan has not issued an official statement regarding the footage or the specific allegations of corruption.

The DILG investigation remains ongoing to determine if formal administrative or criminal charges will be filed with the Office of the Ombudsman.