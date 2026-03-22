Barangay chair under probe after alleged ‘payroll padding’ caught on CCTV

A barangay chairperson in Angono, Rizal is under scrutiny after closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from her own office allegedly captured irregularities involving government funds.

A video circulating on YouTube has drawn widespread condemnation from netizens, who accused the official of blatant corruption for personal gain.

The footage purportedly shows Barangay Captain Annaliza Intalan of Barangay Kalayaan giving instructions to an employee on how to conceal alleged “payroll padding” from a Commission on Audit (COA) examination.