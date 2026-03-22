Barangay chair under probe after alleged ‘payroll padding’ caught on CCTV

A barangay chairperson in Angono, Rizal is under scrutiny after closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from her own office allegedly captured irregularities involving government funds.
A video circulating on YouTube has drawn widespread condemnation from netizens, who accused the official of blatant corruption for personal gain.
The footage purportedly shows Barangay Captain Annaliza Intalan of Barangay Kalayaan giving instructions to an employee on how to conceal alleged “payroll padding” from a Commission on Audit (COA) examination.
Under existing laws, payroll padding is strictly prohibited and is considered a crime involving moral turpitude. It carries penalties of imprisonment and fines under the Revised Penal Code, as well as dismissal from service and perpetual disqualification for government officials.
Following the controversy, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Rizal has summoned Intalan to explain the incident. Residents of Barangay Kalayaan were also present during the proceedings.
As of this writing, Intalan has yet to issue an official statement on the matter.