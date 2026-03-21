New dialect for Spanish fine dining

The grand opening celebration gathered members of the media, industry partners, chefs and friends of the restaurant for an evening introducing the Singular experience.

Guests enjoyed curated cocktails and signature dishes served throughout the evening.

“Singular is our way of honoring Spanish cuisine while presenting it in a contemporary and elevated way,” shared chef Fernando. “We look forward to welcoming guests and creating an experience that is both refined and warm.”

The restaurant is designed with elegant interiors and takes pride in its curated wine program and gastronomical journey that reflects both authenticity and creativity. Beyond the dining experience, it aims to become a destination for memorable celebrations, culinary exploration and refined hospitality.