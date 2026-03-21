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New dialect for Spanish fine dining

The restaurant is designed with elegant interiors and takes pride in its curated wine program and gastronomical journey that reflects both authenticity and creativity.
THE Gallery at Singular Manila.
THE Gallery at Singular Manila.Photographs courtesy of Singular Manila
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Singular Manila officially celebrated its grand opening last 26 February as it introduced a refined and modern Spanish fine dining concept, bringing culinary storytelling to the city’s cosmopolitan gastronomy landscape.

Singular Manila offers a thoughtfully-curated dining experience centered on bold flavors, seasonal ingredients and meticulous technique, led by chef Fernando Alcala, whose philosophy blends tradition with innovation to create dishes that are both expressive and memorable.

THE Gallery at Singular Manila.
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The grand opening celebration gathered members of the media, industry partners, chefs and friends of the restaurant for an evening introducing the Singular experience.

Guests enjoyed curated cocktails and signature dishes served throughout the evening.

“Singular is our way of honoring Spanish cuisine while presenting it in a contemporary and elevated way,” shared chef Fernando. “We look forward to welcoming guests and creating an experience that is both refined and warm.”

The restaurant is designed with elegant interiors and takes pride in its curated wine program and gastronomical journey that reflects both authenticity and creativity. Beyond the dining experience, it aims to become a destination for memorable celebrations, culinary exploration and refined hospitality.

FELIPE Diaz de Miranda, Luis de Isasa, Kevin Tan, Fernando Alcala, Tony Tony and Benjamin Diaz Manahan Jr.
FELIPE Diaz de Miranda, Luis de Isasa, Kevin Tan, Fernando Alcala, Tony Tony and Benjamin Diaz Manahan Jr.
ARI Altaras, Joyce Altaras, Kim Yao, Vittorio Lim and John Paul Dy Enriquez.
ARI Altaras, Joyce Altaras, Kim Yao, Vittorio Lim and John Paul Dy Enriquez.
CHEFS Eduardo Fuentes and Fernando Alcalá.
CHEFS Eduardo Fuentes and Fernando Alcalá.
GAB Valenciano
GAB Valenciano
ANA Bolero
ANA Bolero
DAILY TRIBUNE’S Bebeth Timbol and Luis Espiritu, Peewee Isidro and Rosario Herrera.
DAILY TRIBUNE’S Bebeth Timbol and Luis Espiritu, Peewee Isidro and Rosario Herrera.
CHRIS Lopez, Raul Manzano, Marc Nelson and Lala Ventur.
CHRIS Lopez, Raul Manzano, Marc Nelson and Lala Ventur.
CHEF Chele Gonzales
CHEF Chele Gonzales
SHEENA Vera Cruz and Victoria Herrera.
SHEENA Vera Cruz and Victoria Herrera.
SINGULAR Manila’s dining team.
SINGULAR Manila’s dining team.
Singular Manila
Spanish cuisine
Chef Fernando Alcala

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