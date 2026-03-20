PNP eyes zero crime during Holy Week

“While we have mobilized a sufficient number of personnel to secure Holy Week and the entire summer, we consider our partners in the barangays an integral part of our peace and order plan and implementation. Our coordination is strong and working,” Nartatez said.

Police commanders have been directed to continue close coordination with barangay officials to ensure full implementation of peace and order plans during the Lenten season.

Preparations are being intensified to secure citizens during the period, in line with the directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to enhance public safety, especially during peak travel and holiday periods.

Focus crimes

The PNP’s approach involves barangay units acting as the first line of defense, reinforcing police visibility and quick response.

Earlier this month, the PNP launched “Ligtas SUMVAC 2026,” a nationwide security operation running from 29 March to 31 May, aimed at ensuring public safety during the summer break.

The police force reported a 7.20 percent reduction in both index and non-index crimes compared to the same period in 2025.