PNP taps barangays, ramps up security for Holy Week

The Philippine National Police is ramping up security preparations for Holy Week and the summer season, with a focus on closer coordination with barangay units to maintain peace and order.
PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the police force aims to achieve “zero crime” during the Lenten period by mobilizing both police personnel and community-level partners.
“While we already mobilized a sufficient number of our personnel to secure the Holy Week and the entire summer, we always deem our partners in the barangays as an integral part of our peace and order plan and implementation. Our coordination is strong and working,” Nartatez said.
He said police commanders have been directed to strengthen coordination with barangay officials, who will serve as the first line of defense as travel and public gatherings increase.
The intensified security measures follow directives from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to ensure public safety during peak travel periods.
Earlier, the PNP launched “Ligtas SUMVAC 2026,” a nationwide security campaign running from 29 March to 31 May, aimed at protecting citizens during the summer break.
Police data showed a 7.20 percent drop in overall crime rates compared to the same period in 2025. Focus crimes declined by 12.66 percent from January to 12 March 2026, covering offenses such as murder, robbery, theft and carnapping.
Nartatez said the PNP will remain on alert as mobility increases during Holy Week.
“The PNP continues to fulfill its mandate of maintaining peace and security in communities. The entire police force is duty-bound to serve and protect the Filipino people,” he said.