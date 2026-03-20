PNP taps barangays, ramps up security for Holy Week

The intensified security measures follow directives from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to ensure public safety during peak travel periods.

Earlier, the PNP launched “Ligtas SUMVAC 2026,” a nationwide security campaign running from 29 March to 31 May, aimed at protecting citizens during the summer break.

Police data showed a 7.20 percent drop in overall crime rates compared to the same period in 2025. Focus crimes declined by 12.66 percent from January to 12 March 2026, covering offenses such as murder, robbery, theft and carnapping.

Nartatez said the PNP will remain on alert as mobility increases during Holy Week.

“The PNP continues to fulfill its mandate of maintaining peace and security in communities. The entire police force is duty-bound to serve and protect the Filipino people,” he said.