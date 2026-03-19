DOTr to slash train fares by 50% starting 23 March

Transportation Secretary Jaime “Banoy” Bautista said the measure could provide immediate savings for regular commuters, particularly workers and students who rely on train services.

However, authorities have yet to disclose how long the discount will remain in place or how much revenue loss the program may entail.

The reduced fares will apply to both stored-value beep cards and single journey tickets.

Existing discounts for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and students will remain in effect.

While the program is expected to benefit passengers, some transport observers note that fare cuts may require government subsidies to offset operational costs, raising questions about long-term sustainability.

Meanwhile, the DOTr said it is in discussions with the Light Rail Manila Corporation to explore the possibility of extending a similar discount to LRT-1, which is privately operated.