Subsidies over hikes as fares freeze

The stopgap support comes after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the temporary suspension of fare increases for public transport, even as oil prices climbed amid ongoing unrest in the Middle East.

The now-halted hike followed a decision by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board to approve increases ranging from P1 to as much as P40 across most public utility vehicles, excluding regular taxis and motorcycle taxis, in response to a fuel price shock driven by tensions in the Middle East.

The adjustments were set to take effect on Thursday, covering jeepneys, buses, airport taxis, point-to-point services, and transportation network vehicle services.

Under the approved rates, traditional jeepneys would have seen a P1 increase in base fare to P14, with per-kilometer rates rising to P2 from P1.80, while modern jeepneys would have gotten a P2 hike in minimum fare to P17 and higher per-kilometer charges.

City buses were also set for increases, with base fares for ordinary units rising to P15 and air-conditioned units to P18, alongside higher per-kilometer rates.

Provincial buses across all categories would have implemented per-kilometer hikes, with ordinary buses increasing to P2.20 per kilometer and luxury units up to P3.35 per kilometer.

Airport taxis were cleared to raise flagdown rates by P40 to P115, while transportation network vehicle services would have increased base fares by P20 across vehicle types. Point-to-point buses were likewise approved for a 15 percent fare increase based on existing route rates.