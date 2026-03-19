DA chief files cases vs Co, Baligod

Baligod was cited for repeatedly alleging anomalies in the DA, including claims of fund diversion and ghost projects, which the agriculture chief dismissed as baseless. Meanwhile, Co was accused of making statements in video recordings linking high-profile individuals to alleged interference in agency affairs and irregularities in onion importation.

Tiu Laurel said the legal action follows his earlier challenge for Co to substantiate his claims.

“This feels like a distraction from the work I need to do as Agriculture Secretary, especially during these challenging times. But I will no longer allow myself to be their punching bag,” he said.