De Lima, priest file libel raps vs 18 ‘ex-Marines,’ lawyer over bribery allegations

De Lima said the accuser could not even keep their story straight—from saying the money was delivered in suitcases to later claiming it was placed in a paper bag.

She added that the shifting accounts undermine the credibility of the accusations.

Meanwhile, Baligod said they are “ready and willing to face all accusations against us,” adding that those mentioned in the affidavit should also address the allegations raised by his clients.

The complaint filed Monday marks the third case lodged in connection with the affidavit circulated by the group.

Earlier, National Security Adviser Eduardo Año filed complaints for unlawful publication and unlawful utterances on March 4 against former lawmaker Mike Defensor, Baligod and the 18 former soldiers.

A day later, former senator Antonio Trillanes IV filed cyberlibel complaints against Baligod and Defensor over similar allegations.

The accusations are linked to claims that some political figures received money from Co to support cases against Duterte, who has been detained for a year in a facility of the International Criminal Court while facing crimes against humanity charges over thousands of deaths linked to the government’s anti-drug campaign.