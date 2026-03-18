Sandigan upholds graft convictions vs former PNP officials

The case stems from the 2007 repair and maintenance of V-150 Light Armored Vehicles used by the PNP Special Action Force. Investigators found that the officials bypassed standard bidding procedures and utilized P400 million in funds for the projects.

Ojeda, who served as the chairperson of the PNP Bids and Awards Committee, argued that his involvement was a fulfillment of his legal obligations. Forro contended that her signatures on evidentiary documents were not intended to deceive.

The court, in an opinion written by Associate Justice Michael Musngi, rejected these arguments. The justices ruled that the respondents played an active “participatory role” in the ghost repairs and procurement irregularities, proving their guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.