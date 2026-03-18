Camiguin vice mayor nabbed in P120K drug bust

A vice mayor in Camiguin was arrested in a drug operation that yielded P120,000 worth of suspected shabu, authorities said Wednesday.
Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Northern Mindanao (PDEA-10), backed by local police, arrested Guinsiliban Vice Mayor Tata Abecia during the service of a search warrant in Purok 3, Barangay North Poblacion on Tuesday.
The 66-year-old official was apprehended under Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
Seized from the operation were five heat-sealed plastic sachets containing a white crystalline substance believed to be shabu with an estimated street value of P120,000.
Authorities also recovered a 9mm pistol with a magazine loaded with 22 rounds of ammunition, two mobile phones, and assorted drug paraphernalia.
Abecia, a former mayor of the municipality, is now under custody as charges for violation of RA 9165 are being prepared. Additional charges for illegal possession of firearms are also under review.
PDEA said investigations are ongoing to determine whether the vice mayor is linked to a larger drug network.
“PDEA assures the public that all individuals involved in illegal drug activities, regardless of position or status, will be held accountable under the law,” the agency said.
“PDEA remains steadfast in its commitment to intensify nationwide anti-drug operations in pursuit of a safer, drug-free Philippines under the vision of Bagong Pilipinas,” it added.