Camiguin vice mayor nabbed in P120K drug bust

Abecia, a former mayor of the municipality, is now under custody as charges for violation of RA 9165 are being prepared. Additional charges for illegal possession of firearms are also under review.

PDEA said investigations are ongoing to determine whether the vice mayor is linked to a larger drug network.

“PDEA assures the public that all individuals involved in illegal drug activities, regardless of position or status, will be held accountable under the law,” the agency said.

“PDEA remains steadfast in its commitment to intensify nationwide anti-drug operations in pursuit of a safer, drug-free Philippines under the vision of Bagong Pilipinas,” it added.