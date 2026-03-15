Zamboanga anti-illegal drug sweep nets P57.8-M shabu

PDEA-9 director Maharani Gadaoni-Tosoc said the first raid on Mayor Jaldon Street in Barangay Canelar led to the arrest of Arnold Delos Reyes and Ben Piedad, a criminology student. Authorities reportedly recovered 500 grams of the illegal drug during the encounter.

A follow-up operation on Corcuera Street in Barangay Zone-4 resulted in the arrest of 27-year-old Brandon Dansalan Abilul, who was allegedly found with 1,000 grams of suspected shabu.

Investigators are now working to trace the supply chain to determine how the narcotics entered the city.

Separately, an inter-agency task force intercepted approximately 7 kilograms of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P47.6 million Wednesday in Sibutu, Tawi-Tawi. The maritime operation in Barangay Poblacion led to the arrest of two “high-value” targets, identified by the aliases “Alvin” and “Ben.”

The Tawi-Tawi sting was a coordinated effort between PDEA-BARMM, the Philippine Coast Guard, and military units. One suspect sustained minor injuries while attempting to flee and was treated at a local dispensary before being booked into custody.

During the search, operatives discovered the drugs concealed in seven golden-yellow tea bags labeled “Guanyinwang,” a packaging style frequently associated with international drug syndicates.

Officers also recovered a mobile phone and the buy-bust money used in the entrapment.

All five suspects remain in custody and face charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.