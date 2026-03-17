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SM City La Union weekend market boosts local livelihoods

SM City La Union weekend market boosts local livelihoods
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Local livelihood groups in La Union now have a new platform to showcase and sell their products following the launch of the Weekend Market at SM City La Union through a partnership with SM Foundation Inc. and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office I Sustainable Livelihood Program.

The initiative provides six Sustainable Livelihood Program Associations from La Union the opportunity to market locally produced goods including fresh fruits and vegetables, vegetable chips, noodles and other homemade products.

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Many of the participating vendors are beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program, allowing them to expand their livelihood opportunities while reaching a wider customer base.

Organizers said the program aims to help small community-based enterprises grow by connecting them directly with mallgoers and local consumers.

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The Weekend Market is open every Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., inviting shoppers to support local producers and community enterprises.

SM Foundation
SM City La Union

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