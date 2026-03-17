SM City La Union weekend market boosts local livelihoods

Local livelihood groups in La Union now have a new platform to showcase and sell their products following the launch of the Weekend Market at SM City La Union through a partnership with SM Foundation Inc. and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office I Sustainable Livelihood Program.

The initiative provides six Sustainable Livelihood Program Associations from La Union the opportunity to market locally produced goods including fresh fruits and vegetables, vegetable chips, noodles and other homemade products.