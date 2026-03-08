SM Weekend Market embraces KSK graduates

SM Foundation Inc. (SMFI) is reaching out to old graduates of its Kabalikat sa Kabuhayan (KSK) farming training program so they can sell their produce at the Weekend Market in any SM mall near them.

To date, there are an estimated 34,000 KSK graduates under the program started by SMFI in 2007 to equip farmers with modern and sustainable farming techniques and entrepreneurial skills, according to Darel Colarina, the foundation’s senior project manager for KSK.

Most of the KSK graduates, who are grouped into associations or cooperatives, collectively sell to local markets or traders the fruits and vegetables that they learned to produce through the program. Colarina said the KSK is enhancing the program by giving the opportunity for graduates to sell their produce direct to consumers at the Weekend Market of SM malls nationwide.