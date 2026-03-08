SM Weekend Market embraces KSK graduates

SM Foundation Inc. (SMFI) is reaching out to old graduates of its Kabalikat sa Kabuhayan (KSK) farming training program so they can sell their produce at the Weekend Market in any SM mall near them.
To date, there are an estimated 34,000 KSK graduates under the program started by SMFI in 2007 to equip farmers with modern and sustainable farming techniques and entrepreneurial skills, according to Darel Colarina, the foundation’s senior project manager for KSK.
Most of the KSK graduates, who are grouped into associations or cooperatives, collectively sell to local markets or traders the fruits and vegetables that they learned to produce through the program. Colarina said the KSK is enhancing the program by giving the opportunity for graduates to sell their produce direct to consumers at the Weekend Market of SM malls nationwide.
Among the latest KSK graduates are from different towns in La Union and their groups are scheduled to join the Weekend Market in the newly-opened SM City La Union on 14 March, according to Colarina.
The four groups are the Eggcellence Sustainable Livelihood Program Associations, Agri-wise SLPA, Agri-grow SLPA and Hograisers SLPA.
SLPAs are micro enterprises composed of poor household members or beneficiaries under the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4P) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).
Last 24 January, SMFI and the DSWD Field Office 1 in San Fernando, La Union launched the SM Weekend Market where 12 local SLPAs from Laoag City and Dingras, Ilocos Norte sold their produce and products at the SM City Laoag. Previously, they sell at a roadside stall in Sitio Felipe, Barangay San Marcelino in Dingras.
The SLPA’s slots at the SM City Laoag’s Weekend Market are free of charge so the sellers’ take home earnings are intact.