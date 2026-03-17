8ID troops clash with CTG members in Northern Samar

Upon scouring the encounter site, the troops recovered a caliber .45 pistol, a short magazine for an M16 rifle, and several personal belongings left behind by the fleeing CTG members.

The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division has directed its units to continue pursuit operations to prevent the armed group from carrying out extortion activities and other unlawful acts that threaten the peace and security of communities in Northern Samar.

The division also reiterated its call for remaining CTG members to lay down their arms and avail themselves of the government’s reintegration programs rather than continue armed struggle. The unit reaffirmed its commitment to sustain focused military operations while working closely with local government units, stakeholders, and communities to maintain peace and security in Eastern Visayas.