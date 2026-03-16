Soldiers find decomposing body after clash in Hinabangan, Samar

Initial identification of the remains was made by former NPA members based on personal belongings recovered at the encounter site that link to Lupito Bucatcat, alias “Hunio,” secretary of SRC-SESAME, EVRPC. Hunio has a pending warrant of arrest for multiple murder, along with two others, at Branch 30 of the Regional Trial Court in Basey, Samar.

The remains of the deceased have been turned over to the Hinabangan Municipal Police Station for proper documentation, forensic examination, and disposition in accordance with established legal procedures.

Meanwhile, the 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division commended the troops of the 63rd Infantry Battalion for their decisive response and sustained focused military operations. Government troops continue to conduct pursuit operations to track down the fleeing members of the armed group and prevent further threats to nearby communities.

The 8th Infantry Division called on the remaining members of the SRC SESAME to lay down their weapons, abandon the armed struggle, and avail themselves of the government’s reintegration programs. It also reiterated its commitment to protecting communities and urged the public to continue supporting peace and security efforts by reporting suspicious activities in their respective areas.