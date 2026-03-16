Sara on BBM: ‘Marami siyang kakulangan’

The rebuke comes as the Philippines confronts ripple effects from the ongoing Middle East conflict, which has disrupted global energy markets and threatened overseas Filipino workers.

President Marcos previously announced measures to mitigate the conflict’s impact, including seeking emergency authorities to adjust fuel taxes, urging energy conservation, coordinating possible repatriation flights for workers in the region, and backing calls for a ceasefire.

Duterte and Marcos ran together in the May 2022 national elections under the “UniTeam” alliance, a partnership widely seen as instrumental to their landslide victory.