Palace warns vs fake news as VP Sara blasts Marcos over ME crisis

She pointed out that during the 2022 election period, both Duterte and President Marcos were running mates under the UniTeam alliance, noting that if there had been specific intelligence or verified information about an impending crisis, it should have been formally communicated to the proper authorities.

Castro said any credible information regarding national security or potential international conflict should immediately be shared with the President and relevant agencies to ensure the government can act accordingly.

“If there was such information as early as 2022, it should have been relayed to the proper authorities so that preparations could be made,” she said.

The Palace official added that government agencies continue to coordinate closely to monitor developments in the Middle East while maintaining assistance programs and contingency measures for Filipinos working in the region.

Malacañang reiterated that the Marcos administration remains committed to protecting the welfare of OFWs and ensuring that government actions are guided by diplomacy, coordination, and responsible governance.