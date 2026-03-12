Palace warns vs fake news as VP Sara blasts Marcos over ME crisis

Malacañang on Thursday cautioned the public against the spread of misinformation after Vice President Sara Duterte once again criticized the administration for its supposed inaction in addressing the crisis in the Middle East, particularly concerning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).
In a Palace briefing, Palace press officer and Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro emphasized that the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is actively implementing measures to protect and support OFWs affected by rising tensions in the region.
Castro said the government continues to mobilize all available resources to safeguard Filipinos abroad while urging the public not to believe claims circulating online that the administration is doing nothing.
“Huwag po kayong maniniwala sa fake news na walang ginagawa ang gobyerno. Ang mga maniniwala, malamang, kaya hindi nila nakikita ang trabaho ng Pangulo ay madalas wala sila sa Pilipinas. Unang putok sa Middle East ang ating pagkakaalam wala rito ang Bise Presidente nasa ibang bansa,” Castro said.
She added that the government has been closely monitoring developments in the Middle East and coordinating with concerned agencies to assist affected OFWs.
Duterte earlier questioned the administration’s preparedness for a possible escalation of tensions in the region.
Responding to the criticism, Castro said the Vice President should clarify the basis of her claim that the government should have begun preparing as early as 2022.
She pointed out that during the 2022 election period, both Duterte and President Marcos were running mates under the UniTeam alliance, noting that if there had been specific intelligence or verified information about an impending crisis, it should have been formally communicated to the proper authorities.
Castro said any credible information regarding national security or potential international conflict should immediately be shared with the President and relevant agencies to ensure the government can act accordingly.
“If there was such information as early as 2022, it should have been relayed to the proper authorities so that preparations could be made,” she said.
The Palace official added that government agencies continue to coordinate closely to monitor developments in the Middle East while maintaining assistance programs and contingency measures for Filipinos working in the region.
Malacañang reiterated that the Marcos administration remains committed to protecting the welfare of OFWs and ensuring that government actions are guided by diplomacy, coordination, and responsible governance.