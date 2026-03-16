Aboitiz kicks off 2026 with strong portfolio milestones

Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc. (AEV) started 2026 with a series of achievements and international recognitions across its diversified business portfolio, highlighting operational excellence, innovation, and sustainable growth.

In the power sector, AboitizPower formally turned over the 797-megawatt Caliraya-Botocan-Kalayaan Hydroelectric Power Plant complex in Laguna to its renewable energy arm, Aboitiz Renewables, Inc.. The facility’s pumped-storage units help stabilize the Luzon grid, providing energy during peak demand and supporting the country’s renewable energy transition. Aboitiz Renewables was also named Independent Power Producer of the Year at the 2025 Asian Power Awards, while SN Aboitiz Power Group received honors for IT and power technology innovations. Several facilities were recognized for workplace safety by the Department of Energy and the Safety and Health Association of the Philippine Energy Sector.