Aboitiz group opens 2026 with major projects, global recognitions

Several renewable facilities within the group’s portfolio were also recognized by the Department of Energy and the Safety and Health Association of the Philippine Energy Sector for sustained workplace safety performance.

In the financial services sector, Union Bank of the Philippines earned regional recognition after ranking 140th in the 2026 TIME–Statista Asia-Pacific’s 500 Best Companies list.

The ranking evaluates companies based on revenue growth, employee satisfaction, and environmental, social and governance transparency. UnionBank also ranked 37th in employee satisfaction, reflecting the bank’s continued investments in digital innovation, employee development and workplace culture.

AEV’s infrastructure arm also secured international recognition. Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc. was named Most Innovative Infrastructure Investment Company in the Philippines at the International Finance Awards 2025, marking the second consecutive year it received the distinction.

Meanwhile, Mactan-Cebu International Airport won the 2025 Airport Service Quality Best Airport Award in the Asia-Pacific region for airports handling five to 15 million passengers annually. The award is based on real-time passenger feedback and highlights the airport’s role as one of the country’s key tourism gateways.

Aboitiz Economic Estates, the industrial and commercial component of AEV’s real estate platform, received four awards at the 2026 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, including a Gold for Social Impact and three Bronze recognitions for workforce development, sustainability and community-building.

Aboitiz Construction also strengthened its operational credentials after securing recertifications for its quality, environmental and occupational health and safety management systems following audits conducted by global certification body Bureau Veritas.

The company also won a Gold award at the 2026 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards for sustainable supply chain management and was recognized by the Department of Education Region III as a partner in education for supporting school infrastructure and learning initiatives.

Meanwhile, Aboitiz Foods expanded its regional platform after its subsidiary Gold Coin Management Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired Singapore-based Diasham Resources Pte. Ltd.

The acquisition strengthens Aboitiz Foods’ portfolio of animal nutrition and health solutions while expanding the group’s presence in the Asia-Pacific agriculture sector.

In sustainability, AEV ranked among the top three Philippine conglomerates in the 2025 S&P Global ESG ratings based on the latest Corporate Sustainability Assessment released in December 2025.

The ranking highlights the group’s performance in corporate governance, business ethics and enterprise risk management, supported by disclosure practices aligned with global standards.

AEV said these developments mark a strong opening to 2026 as the Aboitiz Group continues to expand its businesses while contributing to the country’s economic growth.