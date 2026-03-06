AEV posts P25.5B core net income in 2025

Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. (AEV) reported a consolidated core net income of P25.5 billion for the full year of 2025, unchanged from the previous year, as strong contributions from its power, banking, and food businesses offset non-recurring charges.

In a statement released Thursday, the diversified conglomerate said its reported net income reached P18.3 billion after accounting for P7.2 billion in non-recurring items, largely related to AboitizPower’s partial impairment of the GNPower Mariveles Energy Center.

AEV said its power unit remained the largest contributor to earnings, accounting for 46 percent of total net income contributions from the group’s strategic business units. The food and beverage segment contributed 33 percent, while banking and financial services accounted for 22 percent.

AboitizPower generated P79.6 billion in EBITDA in 2025, a nine percent increase from P73.3 billion in 2024, driven by new renewable energy facilities and fresh contributions from Chromite Gas Holdings Inc.

Union Bank of the Philippines reported a net income of P10 billion during the year, with total revenues rising seven percent to P83.2 billion on the back of higher net interest income and continued loan growth. The bank’s total assets reached P1.2 trillion by the end of 2025.

The group’s food and beverage segment posted a net income contribution of P7.6 billion, up 28 percent from P5.9 billion in 2024, supported by strong volumes and margins across AboitizFoods’ flour, farms, livestock, and trading businesses. The segment also benefited from the full-year contribution of Coca-Cola Europacific Aboitiz Philippines Inc. following its financial close in February 2024.

Meanwhile, Aboitiz Land Inc. contributed P637 million in net income, while Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc. recorded P680 million, up six percent from the previous year due to higher passenger traffic at Mactan-Cebu International Airport and contributions from its expanding airport portfolio.

AEV’s total assets reached P1 trillion as of 31 December 2025, a 13 percent increase from P893.7 billion in 2024, reflecting continued expansion across its business units. The company also maintained P90.3 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

The company said it continues to pursue its goal of becoming the country’s first “techglomerate,” integrating technology, innovation, and sustainability across its businesses.