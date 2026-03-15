Foreigners stranded by Middle East conflict get Phl Visa

The directive covers foreign nationals who were unable to leave the Philippines following mass cancellations of flights linked to the conflict in the Middle East.

Under the order dated March 9, the Bureau of Immigration was instructed to implement the visa relief immediately to prevent affected travelers from incurring overstaying penalties while they arrange alternative flights.

Vida said the measure is meant to provide temporary relief to travelers caught in disruptions caused by the conflict and the resulting suspension of flights.

“This is the Philippine government’s simple way of extending relief not only to those directly affected by the ongoing hostilities in the Middle East, but also a compassionate gesture of support to stand in solidarity with the whole world during this difficult time of socio-economic and political upheavals,” he said.