81 stranded OFWs return to Philippines amid ongoing conflict in Middle East

Another batch of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who were stranded due to the conflict in the Middle East have returned to the Philippines, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said on Saturday, 7 March.

According to the DMW, 81 OFWs arrived on Saturday morning via Emirates Airlines flight EK 336 at NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City.

"Like those who arrived earlier, they already have booking tickets and were scheduled to return to the Philippines for a vacation, while others have connecting flights from Dubai to Manila. However, they were stranded due to the conflict in the Middle East," the DMW said.

The OFWs were provided assistance by the government, including food and transportation going to their home provinces, psychosocial and medical assistance.

On Friday, 34 OFWs who were stranded in Dubai due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East have safely returned to the country.

These OFWs already have airline ticket because they were specifically heading home for vacation, while others came from different countries in the Gulf since Dubai was their connecting flight.

Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac led the welcoming of OFWs upon their arrival in the country. They were also welcomed by representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the medical team of New NAIA Infrastructure Corp., and the Bureau of Quarantine.

Stranded OFWs were immediately provided with the necessary assistance, in accordance with the instructions of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

On Thursday, 4 March, a total of 299 Filipinos affected by the escalating tensions in the Middle East safely returned home. Most of them were tourists who were stranded, while 23 others were OFWs and their children.

They arrived at the NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City from Dubai via Emirates Airlines Flight 336.

Some of them are returning to the Philippines for their safety and security as advised by their employers, some are OFWs who finished their contract, and some are returning home for good and personal reasons.