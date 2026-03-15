Advocates push ‘Tree Growing’ law

Velasco, a retired general and former Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System administrator, represented MTFI President Melandrew T. Velasco at the proceedings.

The committee, chaired by Tarlac Representative Noel “Bong” Rivera, tackled several bills, including the Graduation Legacy Act, the Family Tree Planting Act, the Green Measures Act, and amendments to the Arbor Day Act of 2012.

MTFI expressed support for these measures but recommended shifts in strategy to ensure higher survival rates for seedlings. For the Graduation Legacy Act, the foundation suggested schools collaborate with environmental groups and local governments for better site selection and post-planting monitoring.

“At the Million Trees Foundation, we practice completed staff work — ensuring that our recommendations are thoroughly studied, documented, and ready for implementation,” Velasco told lawmakers.