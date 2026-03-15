MTFI pushes national million trees program for watershed restoration

The committee hearing tackled several proposed measures aimed at strengthening nationwide tree planting and forest restoration programs. These include the Graduation Legacy Act, Family Tree Planting Act, Green Measures Act, and amendments to the Arbor Day Act of 2012.

In its position paper, MTFI expressed support for the proposed measures while recommending improvements to ensure higher survival rates and long-term ecological benefits from tree-growing initiatives.

For the Graduation Legacy Act, the foundation recommended that schools collaborate with environmental organizations and local government units to ensure proper site selection, planting techniques and post-planting monitoring of trees planted by students.

MTFI also backed the Family Tree Planting Act, noting that it could strengthen environmental awareness among Filipino families. However, the organization emphasized the need for clear guidelines on planting locations, seedling supply and maintenance responsibilities.

The foundation likewise welcomed the Green Measures Act, which requires tree-planting plans for construction and infrastructure projects. According to MTFI, the measure could help mitigate urban heat, loss of green spaces and rising carbon emissions in rapidly urbanizing areas.

MTFI also supported amendments to the Arbor Day Act, saying stronger implementation could encourage broader participation in nationwide tree-growing programs.

National million trees program

As its key recommendation, the foundation urged lawmakers to adopt a National Million Trees Program focused on restoring forests in critical watersheds and river basins across the country.

MTFI noted that the Philippines currently has about 7.2 million hectares of forest cover, along with 421 principal river basins, 18 major river basins and more than 100 critical watersheds, many of which require urgent rehabilitation.

The foundation stressed that reforestation efforts should go beyond ceremonial planting activities.

Instead, it advocates “tree growing rather than simply tree planting,” emphasizing long-term survival through proper site selection, monitoring, nurturing and community stewardship.

Lawmakers welcome recommendations

Members of Congress present during the hearing welcomed the foundation’s recommendations.

Capiz 2nd District Rep. Jane Castro underscored the importance of selecting appropriate tree species and establishing monitoring systems to improve survival rates.

Meanwhile, ABAMIN Party-list Rep. Maximo B. Rodriguez commended the foundation for mobilizing partnerships and resources to support large-scale tree-growing initiatives.

Velasco said the foundation’s accomplishments were made possible through partnerships with government agencies, local communities, private sector organizations and civic groups.

He cited the support of San Miguel Corp. Chairman and CEO Ramon S. Ang, as well as institutional partners including Maynilad under President Ramoncito S. Fernandez, Santa Clara International Corp. Chairman Nicandro Linao, QBE Insurance and Grundfos Philippines.

Velasco also emphasized that agencies such as the Department of Environment and Natural Resources should play a key role in providing nurseries, seedlings and monitoring systems for nationwide reforestation programs.

Representatives from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Department of Education and Department of Public Works and Highways also participated in the hearing.

“At the Million Trees Foundation, we practice Completed Staff Work—ensuring that our recommendations are thoroughly studied, documented, and ready for implementation,” Velasco said.

Tree growing as nation-building

MTFI President Melandrew T. Velasco said large-scale tree growing is essential to the country’s long-term environmental security.

“Protecting our watersheds and restoring our forests is not merely an environmental concern—it is a national development imperative,” Velasco said.

“A National Million Trees Program will mobilize government, the private sector, schools and communities toward a shared goal of restoring our forests and safeguarding the country’s water resources for future generations.”

Velasco added that the initiative would help strengthen climate resilience, reduce flooding and improve water security for millions of Filipinos.

Upcoming environmental event

The foundation is also preparing for its upcoming “Run for a Million Trees,” a nationwide environmental advocacy event scheduled for 11 April at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila.

The event is expected to draw support from government agencies, private sector partners, environmental advocates and civic organizations.

MTFI said the initiative aligns with the broader goals of Earth Day 2026 and highlights the need for collective action to protect the environment.