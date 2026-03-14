LTO issues SCO vs motorist in Pasig road rage

Based on comments from netizens online and CCTV footage from a nearby TODA terminal, it appears that the driver of the black sedan bumped into the back of the motorcycle that was attempting to make a left turn.

The LTO ordered the owner of the sedan to appear before the agency’s main office and provide a sworn explanation on why their license should not be revoked as a result of the incident.

A 90-day preventive suspension has also been placed on the motorist’s driver’s license as she is set to face charges for Obstruction of Traffic and could have her license fully revoked for being an Improper Person to Operate a Motor Vehicle.

The vehicle, on the other hand, was placed on alarm while the investigation into the incident takes place.